GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 8.6% on Disappointing Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. 129,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,064,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

