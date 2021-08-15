GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.17 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

