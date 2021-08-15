GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.94 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

