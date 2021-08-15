GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,594.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $594.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

