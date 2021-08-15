GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

