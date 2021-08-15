GWM Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $177,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $397,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

