GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $69.13 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

