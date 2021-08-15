H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.96. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.