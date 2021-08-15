H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.96. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About H-CYTE
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.