Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

