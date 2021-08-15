Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.80

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €226.80 ($266.82) and last traded at €216.20 ($254.35), with a volume of 47670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €224.00 ($263.53).

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLAG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.54 ($147.69).

The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is €188.16.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

