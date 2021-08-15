HAPI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and $1.96 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $47.75 or 0.00102167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00864691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044590 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 326,611 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

