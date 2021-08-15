Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.