Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

