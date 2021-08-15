Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

