Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

