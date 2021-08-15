Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 935 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.