Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 344 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.44 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

