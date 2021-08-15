Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

HRMY stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,890. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,682,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

