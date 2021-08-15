Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “
HRMY stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,890. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,682,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
