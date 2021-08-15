Harmony Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $62.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00112305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00864414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109443 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,139,605,074 coins and its circulating supply is 10,436,781,074 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

