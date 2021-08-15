HashCoin (HSC) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $536,592.31 and approximately $51,978.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.