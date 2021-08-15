Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 3,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 33,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,593,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

