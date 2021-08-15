Head to Head Analysis: Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Okta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 4.04 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Okta $835.42 million 37.43 -$266.33 million ($1.41) -167.26

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta.

Volatility and Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 10.77% 14.61% 11.32% Okta -35.18% -30.90% -6.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Okta 0 8 14 0 2.64

Okta has a consensus price target of $275.91, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okta is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Okta on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

