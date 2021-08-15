Head to Head Contrast: ENI (NYSE:E) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

ENI (NYSE:E) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get ENI alerts:

ENI has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 0.87 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -51.44 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENI. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -0.19% 2.95% 1.00% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ENI and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 5 8 0 2.40 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.52%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

ENI beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.