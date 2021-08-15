Head to Head Review: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) versus ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -16.01% -8.39% ON Semiconductor 8.85% 19.32% 7.75%

14.5% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.1% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iSun and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A ON Semiconductor 1 4 20 0 2.76

ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than iSun.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.93 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -45.55 ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 3.56 $234.20 million $0.85 51.12

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

