Head to Head Survey: DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) versus Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DT Midstream and Kinder Morgan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.43 $312.00 million N/A N/A Kinder Morgan $11.70 billion 3.33 $119.00 million $0.88 19.56

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kinder Morgan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DT Midstream and Kinder Morgan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kinder Morgan 4 9 3 0 1.94

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.43%. Kinder Morgan has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Kinder Morgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Kinder Morgan 11.91% 9.34% 4.18%

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats DT Midstream on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Product Pipelines and Kinder Morgan Canada. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment engages in the ownership and operation of major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas and crude oil gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities. The CO2 segment focuses on the production, transportation and marketing of CO2 to oil fields that use CO2 as a flooding medium for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields to increase production. The Terminals segment consists of the ownership and operation of liquids and bulk terminal facilities located throughout the U.S. and portions of Canada that trans load and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, ethanol and bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer,

