Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.65%.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGBL. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

