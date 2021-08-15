Hermez Network Trading Up 9% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00010033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $22.25 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00875488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00106140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043912 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.