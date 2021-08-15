Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

HERXF stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

