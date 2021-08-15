HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,584.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

