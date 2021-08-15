HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 26.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

MASI opened at $264.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

