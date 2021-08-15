HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

