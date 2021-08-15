Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HILS. Numis Securities upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,555.32. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,842 ($24.07).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

