Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock.

NYSE HLLY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

About Holley

