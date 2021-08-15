Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 33.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

