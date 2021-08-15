Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Plans Dividend of $1.10

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HNGKY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

