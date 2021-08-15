Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Plans Dividend of $1.10

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of HNGKY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79.
About Hongkong Land
