Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on H. Laurentian raised their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.40.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$31.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.55. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6194845 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

