HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) PT Lowered to $22.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of HyreCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.86.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,430. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in HyreCar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.