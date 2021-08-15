IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

