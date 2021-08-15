IFP Advisors Inc Buys 887 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 36.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.56.

NYSE:COR opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $142.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

