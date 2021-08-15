IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $367.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.