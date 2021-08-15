IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of IGMS opened at $75.54 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,740,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.