Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.32. 398,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,159. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

