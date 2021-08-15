IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

IMCC has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

IMCC stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in IM Cannabis by 106.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IM Cannabis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

