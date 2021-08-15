IMAX’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 230.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 59.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

