Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMNPQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 295,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,822. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation.

