Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 296,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,823. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.