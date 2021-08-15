Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $92.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $40,635,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $73.47. 800,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,707. Incyte has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.