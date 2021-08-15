ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.25 ($14.42).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

