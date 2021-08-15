InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InnovAge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
