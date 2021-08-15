InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InnovAge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in InnovAge by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 84.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 715,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InnovAge by 23.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 245,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $31,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.