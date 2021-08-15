Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for about 1.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000.

NYSEARCA:BJAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,122. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90.

